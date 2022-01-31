Kung Fu Season 2 Trailer Released

The CW has released a new trailer for Season 2 of Kung Fu, and it shows Nicky (Olivia Liang) dealing with a new challenge for the new season: her long-lost cousin, Mia (Vanessa Yao). The trailer, which you can check out for yourself below, sees Nicky set up for a major showdown, though Nicky clearly hasn’t lost sight of what’s important as she’ tells Mia in the video “I’m family”. Whether that will be enough to stop a major confrontation, fans will simply have to tune in to find out.

https://youtu.be/Rd7LFqjYc4s

The first season of Kung Fu concluded with Nicky defeating Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) and releasing Biange back to the earth instead of destroying it or wielding the Sword of Liang Daiyu herself. However, Zhilan being arrested doesn’t stop the challenges for Nicky. Not only was Chapman upped to series regular for Season 2 and thus pretty much ensuring that we’ll be seeing a lot more of Zhilan, but it was previously revealed on Kung Fu that Mia is working with crime boss Russell Tan (Kee Chan) who clearly has some nefarious plans of his own.

In addition to Yao, Season 2 of Kung Fu will feature some other new cast members as well. JP Tadena has joined as Sebastian, the new chef at Harmony Dumplings and Annie Q as Juliette Tan, the daughter of Russell Tan.

You can check out the official series synopsis for Kung Fu below.

A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese American woman, Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption and her own parents Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) are at the mercy of a powerful Triad. Nicky will rely on her tech-savvy sister Althea (Shannon Dang) and Althea’s fiancé Dennis (Tony Chung), pre-med brother Ryan (Jon Prasida), Assistant District Attorney and ex-boyfriend Evan (Gavin Stenhouse), and new love interest Henry (Eddie Liu) as well as her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice…all while searching for the ruthless assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai) and is now targeting her.

Kung Fu returns for Season 2 on Wednesday, March 9th at 9/8c on The CW.

