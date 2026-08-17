Lanterns Showrunners and Kyle Chandler Reveal Why Hal Had To Die (And A Resurrection May Not Be In The Cards)

Lanterns has premiered on HBO, opening a big door in the DC Universe. However, the show has already established that this is also a very new take on DC legacy characters like Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), which indeed resembles the HBO police drama True Detective. The pilot episode revealed that Lanterns features events from three distinct time periods: when Hal Jordan first revealed himself as Green Lantern to the world (in 1996); when an older Hal started training John Stewart to take up the Green Lantern mantle (in 2016), and (MAJOR SPOILERS!) when an older John discovers that something dire has happened to Hal (in 2026).

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Heading into the Lanterns premiere, there were rumors that Hal Jordan might not make it out of the episode alive. Now that the world has found out those rumors were accurate, the team behind Lanterns is offering more insight into why the show is going in this direction – as well as addressing whether Hal is truly gone, given what has happened to the character in previous DC lore.

Lanterns’ Creative Team Explains Why Hal Jordan Had to Die So Early

Aaron Pierre & Kyle Chandler in Lanterns / DC Studios – HBO

The creative team behind Lanterns includes Damon Lindelof (LOST, HBO’s Watchmen), acclaimed comic writer Tom King (Batman, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow), and showrunner Chris Mundy (Netflix’s Ozark). In a new interview with EW, the trio spoke about the shocking cliffhanger to the pilot, and revealed some key insights DC fans should take note of.

According to Lindelof, there was a core reason that Lanterns‘ pilot ended with Hal’s death: because this is actually John Stewart’s show. “It focuses the show on John,” Lindelof said. “And although the show is called Lanterns and it is a buddy-cop construct, when you leave these episodes you’re going to be leaving them with John Stewart. We want you to get your brains around that. We want you to know it coming in.” “We were immediately signaling to the audience this is where the show is willing to go, this is what we’re willing to do,” he later added.

The creative team toyed with the idea of another character’s death causing the 2026 reunion in Rushville, Nebraska, but ultimately settled on Hal, as the show needed a powerful central mystery and emotional core.

“I think just Damon basically said the most meaningful thing that could happen would be if Hal had died,” Mundy explained. “What else do we care about more than that? And then it instantly felt like that would be incredible to get to try to write to, if the powers that be were willing to let us write to it.” Lindelof added that, “If [Hal] did die, there’d be huge, significant emotional stakes, especially if he died at a time when his relationship with John was unresolved.”

Is Death Really the End of DCU Hal Jordan?

Fans are now wondering about how Lanterns can still offer more depth and insight into the character of Hal Jordan if Hal is dead. For Lindelof, there was a clear example of how to tell a story about a character whose presence is still key to the story, even after they’re dead: “We started talking about the movie Ghost and how Patrick Swayze dies very early in act one, but you still get this incredible love story between him and Demi [Moore] that’s largely happening after, and you know that he’s not gonna come back to life.”

Lanterns has already created the framework for Kyle Chandler to still be featured prominently in the show during flashbacks to 2016 and possibly earlier in Hal’s career. As any longtime DC fan also knows, Hal has beaten death before in the comics, with arcs like Geoff Johns’ “Rebirth” being a famous modern example of character resurrection. Don’t think for a second the showrunners of Lanterns don’t know that, although all Mundy will say is that killing Hal off “wasn’t without precedent that we were messing with.” King also confirmed that Hal being dead, and his Power Ring being gone, “raises the stakes” of Lanterns in a big way, but also the loss of the Green Lantern “has consequences that reverberate throughout the rest of the universe for a long time.”