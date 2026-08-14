Lanterns Takes Fearless Swings, But Trust Us, It’s Green Lantern Through and Through (Review)

To this point, the Superman family has been at the center of the new DCU, but now that attention is shifting with the long-awaited release of Lanterns. That lengthy journey has brought substantial buzz, but it’s also led to fears that this may not be the winning combination for a series with cosmic guardians at its core. After watching the first 7 episodes, those fears vanished, and not only is Lanterns a layered character piece about family, integrity, and belief, but it’s also a show that’s never afraid to take big swings, and I can’t think of a bigger compliment to a Green Lantern series than that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lanterns quickly stood out thanks to its true crime story meets space cops premise, but it was always going to be the execution of that premise that determined whether or not this take on Green Lantern would land with audiences and longtime fans. It’s quickly apparent after the first few episodes that the show takes this challenge to heart, as it establishes core elements of Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps while simultaneously introducing you to the Stewart family dynamic that will power much of the show in episodes to come. Sure, seeing Hal in costume and talking about his adventures is great, but the heart of this series is found within a young John Stewart watching Hal on the TV screen, and it’s that balance of character and superhero adventure that allows the show to not only shine, but soar.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

PROS CONS Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart Absolutely Shines Hal Comes Off As A Jerk For More Of The Show Than You Might Expect You Can’t Turn Away When John Stewart and Hal Jordan Are Together Onscreen More Constructs and Power Displays Would Have Made The Show Even Better Always Embraces The Green Lantern Lore and Concepts

John Stewart and Hal Jordan Are An Incredible Team, But Their Dynamic Is Unexpected

Right up front, it needs to be said that Aaron Pierre is brilliant as John Stewart, and brings substantial weight and impact to every line of dialogue over the course of the series. He’s not just portraying the Stewart from the comics though, as there are quite a few new elements to John’s backstory and family life to explore. That makes his performance even more impressive, as he not only feels like a natural fit for the comic character, but he’s also bringing something unique and new to the role, and it coalesces into one of the truly elite castings we’ve seen with comic characters, right up there with Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man and Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch.

Meanwhile, Kyle Chandler’s Hal Jordan is the opposite of Stewart in almost every way, save for a few key similarities unearthed along the way. Chandler’s natural charisma and wit are perfect fits for Hal, and yet the character goes to some very unexpected places. That’s also why his interactions with John play out differently than you expect over the course of the first few episodes, but as context is rolled in, those interactions start to make more sense. This is even more true of later episodes, which give you new viewpoints of their interactions and perhaps how they really see each other.

Two other performances that shine are Kelly Macdonald’s Sheriff Kerry and Laura Linney’s Guardian, though for very different reasons. Sheriff Kerry continues to evolve throughout the series as you learn more about her backstory, and in late episodes she’s actually part of the glue that holds everything together. Meanwhile Linney plays a delightfully layered and somewhat manipulative Guardian, which is right in keeping with who the Guardians are in the comics, though she also brings something unique to the role

Don’t Worry, Lanterns Knows It’s A Green Lantern Show

One of the early fears about Lanterns was that it was going to be perhaps too grounded, which would eliminate what makes Green Lantern so compelling in the first place. I’m happy to report that’s not an issue, and though it does take a few episodes to get into some of the bigger Green Lantern pieces, they are most definitely there throughout the entire series.

Manhunters are obviously a major threat, but the show finds interesting ways to humanize them and create something other than the incredibly robotic army we’ve seen so many times in the comics. That’s why it makes a lot of sense that the show gave them additional abilities to mix in, and the show utilizes those abilities to great effect and in some truly surprising ways. Granted, certain confrontations may not play out as superhero-focused as you are expecting, but the confrontations are always compelling and often leave the characters in places that demand their evolution moving forward.

As for constructs, the show has some fun with them for sight gags, but they’re also used in a variety of meaningful and powerful ways. Yes, there are a lot of shields, but what impressed me was the scale of those shields and the many forms they take. There are also some creative constructs that specifically showcase Stewart’s backstory and background, and that’s in addition to the many references to Lantern lore and characters that you’ve come to love, including everyone’s favorite Lantern squirrel.

Where Lanterns really shines in that regard is the lore of the Green Lantern Corps. It’s quickly established that Hal is the only Earth Lantern, but he’s constantly referencing the other Lanterns on OA and the Guardians, revealing little details about the Corps and his own journey as a Lantern along the way. As the series progresses, you start to learn about how Hal became a Lantern, the chain of command, how a Lantern is chosen, and all of the things we love about the Lantern mythology. While there are some changes, the core elements remain intact.

Now, as far as the negatives, that’s going to be immensely subjective, especially when it comes to Hal Jordan. While Jordan is always cocky and self-assured in the comics, he’s also incredibly charming and easy to like, which is why the combo works. In the series, there’s context that creates a more adversarial relationship between Hal and John, though you start to realize that Hal actually angers quite a few people along the way, not just John. Given his dynamic with John, he’s actually not all that likeable until certain story elements come into play, so one could walk away from the first few episodes and quite dislike Hal, and you couldn’t blame them.

Granted, that does change as time goes on due to a number of factors, but if you’re a bigger Hal fan than John, I could see you having some issues. The other element is that while there are a lot of constructs and use of Lantern lore, there aren’t as many of those instances as I’d like. Budgets exist, so we were always going to have to expect some elements to be reined in a bit, but I would have loved a few more creative constructs or just all-out displays of what the Power Ring can do. It’s a small gripe to be fair, but still one worth noting.

Even with those nitpicks, Lanterns is an all-out success, and provides a rich and layered story about two people whose lives are affected by the ability to overcome great fear and wield the power of a Green Lantern, but in very different ways. It’s a show about family as much as it is about being a Green Lantern, but it’s also a show about being human, and that’s why it works so well.

Lanterns hits HBO on August 16th.