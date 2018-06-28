‘Last Man Standing’ Fall Premiere Date Announced

Fox has officially set the fall premiere date for the revival of Tim Allen‘s sitcom Last Man Standing.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the new season of the show will air on September 28.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The wait is OVER. 🙌 #LastManStanding premieres September 28 at 8/7c on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/2GthMjZwuP — Last Man Standing (@LastManStanding) June 28, 2018

Last Man Standing is making its return to television after having initially been canceled by ABC.

The revival was first officially announced in May, with Allen providing a statement about how excited he was for the show to return.

“Excited? Team LMS was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game. It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled,” Allen said. “Now we get the news from Fox that it’s time to get back out on that diamond — hell yes, I’m excited!”

“When I heard the offer to create more episodes of Last Man Standing, I did a fist pump so hard I threw my back out,” he then joked. “It’s the fans!”

Now that the series’ new season has an official premiere date, fans have been taking to social media to express their own excitement about the show’s return.

Well it’s about dang time…one of THE BEST sitcoms @ofctimallen #LastManStanding …I’ll consider this FoxTV’s 60th birthday present to me!!!! Can’t wait to see the ‘premiere’👍🏻😉 — Dave & Laurie 🏁🇺🇸 (@DavelaurieC) June 28, 2018

“This is awesome! Although the reruns are still great, I’ve been waiting for this to happen for quite a while now,” one fan said.

“Seriously so excited for the revival of [Last Man Standing]! Can’t wait for more of Tim Allen’s comedic genius! It’s going to be HUGE,” another fan quipped.

At this time, Allen does not appear to have made an official comment on the Last Man Standing premiere date, but it is likely that he will in the near future.

The network has also unveiled the fall premiere dates for remainder of the new TV season as well, with the somewhat controversial Lethal Weapon set to begin its new season on September 25.

The full FOX fall TV season is as follows:

Sunday, Sept. 9, Following NFL ON FOX Doubleheader

8 p.m. ET/PT REL (Sneak Peek)

Sunday, Sept. 23, Following NFL ON FOX Doubleheader

8 p.m. ET/PT 9-1-1

Monday, Sept. 24

8 p.m. The Resident

9 p.m. 9-1-1

Tuesday, Sept. 25

8 p.m. ET The Gifted

9 p.m. ET Lethal Weapon

Wednesday, Sept. 26

8 p.m. ET Empire

9 p.m. ET Star

Friday, Sept. 28

8 p.m. ET Last Man Standing

8:30 p.m. ET The Cool Kids

9 p.m. ET Hell’s Kitchen

Sunday, Sept. 30

8 p.m. ET The Simpsons

8:30 p.m. ET Bob’s Burgers

9 p.m. ET Family Guy

9:30 p.m. ET REL