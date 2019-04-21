Lauren Cohan Hopes to Return for ‘Supernatural’s Final Season

Lauren Cohan "would love" to revisit Supernatural and reprise her role as the killed-off Bela Talbot in the series' 15th and final season.

"I really should call somebody and see if that's possible. That would be freaking amazing," Cohan told Collider when asked if she'd like to reprise her brief Supernatural role one last time.

"I was so jealous Jeffery Dean Morgan said he was off doing the 300th episode. I love those guys, and I loved my time on that show. That was my first TV experience, and my first job in the United States. It was just so much fun. It was also my first time putting a foot into the immensely strong fan base for Supernatural. It was the nicest group to become a part of. It was a first for me, for so many things. So, with absolute gusto, I would love to go back."

Cohan's Walking Dead co-star returned to the series in February for the first time since 2007, returning as John Winchester, reuniting the Winchester family: matriarch Mary (Samantha Smith) and sons Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles). Cohan's time on the series was similarly brief, appearing across just six episodes in Supernatural's third season in 2007.

"300 episodes ... just such a cool show and such cool guys, and so such a gift to be able to do something for that long, especially having that much fun," Cohan previously said on BUILD Series.

"I feel like when they got to sort of do all their spoof, absurd episodes, that's what it should be. Because people are part of the Supernatural community and they created their own world, so yeah, just the nicest people."

The 20-episode season will end with a series finale marking a total 327 episodes, making Supernatural the longest-running sci-fi-/genre series in the history of American broadcast television. Supernatural is also the last-remaining series to have aired on The CW's predecessor, The WB Network, where the Eric Kripke-created series launched in 2005.

When addressing Supernatural's coming ending on Twitter, Morgan wrote the show had "one hell of a run."

"I hope this last year is enough time to wrap up a story that deserves only the best," Morgan wrote, adding stars Ackles and Padalecki "done us proud."

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.

-----

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child's Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!