Law & Order Adds Supergirl, Mortal Kombat Star Mehcad Brooks to Cast

Supergirl and Mortal Kombat star Mehcad Brooks is headed to Law & Order. On Monday, it was announced that Brooks had joined the cast of the procedural drama for Season 22 and that Brooks will be playing a detective. No other details about his character were made available (via Variety). Law & Order returned for Season 21 earlier this year after twelve years off the air.

Brooks will join Sam Waterston, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy, and Odelya Halevi in the cast. It was announced last month that Anthony Anderson, who had returned for Season 21 as fan-favorite Detective Kevin Bernard would not be returning for Season 22 and that the series would be looking for a new lead detective. It is not currently clear if that is the role that Brooks will be taking on or if there are other plans in play.

Brooks is perhaps best known for his role as Jax in 2021's Mortal Kombat and his role of James Olsen/Guardian on The CW's Supergirl. He played James Olsen for the first four seasons of the series, departing early in Season 5. He reprised his role for the series finale.

Law & Order first debuted in 1990. The series spawned several spinoff series, including Law & Order: SVU which recently completed its 23rd season and aired its milestone 500th episode. Law & Order was initially cancelled in 2010 after renewal negotiations fell through, but returned earlier this year, bringing back some of the original cast in the process.

"Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating" Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said at the time. "This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere."

