Mortal Kombat’s Mehcad Brooks Teases His Take on Jax: “Y’all Ain’t Ready”

Now that filming is set to start, there’s likely to be even more news about the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot film to come out of the set, and that includes first looks at iconic fighters from the gaming franchise and their new live-action counterparts. While we haven’t seen any official versions just yet, the various actors have been teasing certain aspects of their characters on social media, including the new Jax, Mehcad Brooks.

“It’s so fun finding Jax’s fighting style, his swag and his relentless power punches that need to feel like they’d put a fucking hole in a barn,” Brooks recently shared on Instagram. “Happy to be working with some of the best stuntmen, sensei and fight choreography team in the business. Y’all ain’t ready.”

As you can see in the video above, Brooks doesn’t exactly show of the fighting style of his Jax, but he teases some heavy hits — which certainly sounds like we could see a return of the cybernetic arm enhancements made iconic by the original portrayal of the character in the video game franchise.

The Mortal Kombat reboot film is currently scheduled to release on March 5, 2021. The current cast seemingly includes Brooks as Jax, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan in an unnamed role, which many speculate to be either Johnny Cage or Kung Lao. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.