Law & Order: Organized Crime Reveals First Look at Season 3's New Additions in Episode 2 Preview

The Law & Order universe kicked off its newest season with an action-packed crossover premiere between Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime, and now that the crossover is in the books, it's time for each show to move down its own path until later in the season. Tonight all three shows will get their second episodes, and NBC has revealed a host of preview images at the second episode of Organized Crime season 3. There will be several new additions making their Organized Crime debuts in tonight's episode, and you can check out all of the new photos starting on the next slide.

Those new additions include Gus Halper's Teddy Silas, Camilla Belle's Pearl Serrano, and Rick Gonzalez's Bobby Reyes, and you can get first looks at all three new characters in the next slide. Don't fret though, because series favorites like Sergeant Ayanna Bell (Danielle One Truitt), Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), and Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger) are all in the mix as well.

The official episode description reads "As ground breaks on the city's first casino, Stabler investigates the death of a friend whose refusal to sell his home on the site has stalled construction; Jet breaks in two new detectives; Bell splits her focus between work and her looming divorce."

Organized Crime airs on NBC tonight at 10 PM EST.

