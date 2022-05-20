Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Finale Features a Major Character Death

✖

Law & Order Thursday delivered three big finales for Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime, and all three delivered memorable moments. One of the most action-packed finales of the night though belonged to Organized Crime, and it was also one of the most tragic episodes of the season, featuring several deaths and a heartbreaking ending. One death, in particular, is the one that will leave jaws on the floor, and we're about to give you all the details on what happened to one major character. Spoilers follow from here on out, so you've been warned in case you haven't watched the episode yet.

Early in the episode Frank Donnelly finally finds out that Elliot Stabler is an undercover cop, and he proceeds to let the rest of The Brotherhood know. That leads to a confrontation after Donnelly has Stabler come to a location and walk into a Brotherhood ambush, and while he initially gets away, Stabler is shot several times after crashing through a window. It turns out he isn't dead though, and while Donnelly and his guys try to lay low, a very not dead Stabler alongside the rest of the Organized Crime unit starts apprehending them one by one

Eventually, everyone is arrested aside from Donnelly, and Stabler goes to visit Jack's wife Bridget at home. She hasn't seen him since the phone call he received about Stabler, and she asks for Stabler's help in finding him. She's clearly distraught and says she can't live without him, and Stabler hears the baby crying in the other room, compounding the guilt he already feels about this situation.

Later we see him find a car that appears to be Donnelly's, but it's actually Bridget driving it, who now knows what Stabler did. She's yelling at him about turning on Jack and then brings up that they named their son after Elliot as he keeps looking around for Jack. We then see Jack pull out of the lot in another car and Bridget asks Elliot to not chase him.

Stabler gets in the car and heads off after him, and eventually, the chase causes Jack's car to crash. Stabler goes to get Jack but he's already gone, and then he finds him a little bit further down the way. Stabler asks him to come with him and Donnelly says he can't do that. He keeps walking backward as Stabler tries to reason with him, and they go back and forth about the oath they took and why Stabler has to bring him in. Donnelly then says he can't, and then you see that he's standing on the train tracks, and a train is heading his way. Stabler tries to run and push him out of the way, but the train gets to him first, and right before it hits Donnelly says "you broke my heart".

The train collides with Donnelly, and Stabler is still in shock at his former friend's death. Later in the episode we also see Stabler talking to his mother about what happened, and he feels he is the reason for Donnelly's death and the fact that he leaves behind a wife and son. It's a tragic ending and one that is sure to affect Stabler and fans of the show for quite some time.

What did you think of the Organized Crime season finale?