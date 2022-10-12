Law & Order: Organized Crime Reveals Spirit in the Sky Preview

It's almost Law & Order Thursday, and now NBC has revealed a brand new preview of this week's episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime. This week's episode is the season's fourth episode and is titled Spirit in the Sky, and from the photos, it seems Pearl (Camilla Belle) will be coming into contact with Elliot (Christopher Meloni) quite a bit throughout the episode. It's unclear whether they are uneasy allies or still on opposite sides, but if the last episode's reveal regarding Teddy (Gus Halper) is anything to go by, they could be teaming up sooner than later. You can check out all of the images from the new preview starting on the next slide.

The new photos also show Pearl and Teddy together on the work site of their new Casino, but we still don't know how Pearl is going to feel long-term about Teddy knowing she was looking into him and possibly committing a murder. The show isn't all Teddy and Pearl though, as we also see the OC squad's Detective Bobby Reyes in the photos.

As you can see, Reyes' latest assignment is to go undercover in Rikers, where he is supposed to get more information from the suspect who was arrested for Henry Cole's murder, as the OC team doesn't believe they are the real murderer. You can check out all of the photos starting on the next slide, and you can find the official description below.

"With a suspect in custody for Henry Cole's murder, Reyes goes undercover at Rikers to gather more information from him; Pearl and Teddy make a difficult decision to ensure construction on the casino stays on schedule."

Law & Order: Organized Crime airs on NBC at 9 PM EST.

Are you excited for the new episode? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Law & Order with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!