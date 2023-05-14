Law & Order: Organized Crime Won't Return in 2023

NBCUniversal recently revealed its new show lineup for the upcoming television season, and that schedule contained a curveball for Law & Order fans. The original Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU will make their returns in 2023 for new seasons, but while Law & Order: Organized Crime has also been renewed, it isn't set to return in 2023. NBCUniversal revealed previously that Organized Crime received a season 4 renewal of 13 episodes, and now NBC has revealed (via givememyremote.com) that Organized Crime will be held until midseason, which will push it into 2024. In its place for the first half of the season will be a new show titled Found.

No reason was given for why Organized Crime only received a 13-episode order, but the show has dealt with a bevy of creative shakeups in its first three seasons. At this point, the show has moved through four showrunners, and that could be part of the delay for season 4. That said, that hasn't been confirmed in any way.

It is interesting to note that this season kicked off with a thrilling Law & Order crossover that involved all three shows, but with Organized Crime debuting at mid-season this time around, that won't be possible. That said, it doesn't mean that characters from Organized Crime can't guest star on the other two shows to be involved with one if that happens. All three shows received renewals this year, with Law & Order entering season 23, SVU entering season 25, and Organized Crime entering season 4. Law & Order should also hit its 500th episode next season, while SVU will make it to its 550th.

Stepping in for Organized Crime until mid-season will be a new series called Found. The new series will focus on a public relations specialist who along with her team prioritizes missing persons cases, of which there are 600,000 in the United States during any given year. You can find the official description for Found below.

FOUND: In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. A public relations specialist, who was once herself one of those forgotten ones, and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own.

The cast includes Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta and Karan Oberoi. Nkechi Okoro Carroll will write and executive produce, and Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Sonay Hoffman, Lindsay Dunn and Leigh Redman will also executive produce. Berlanti Productions and Rock My Soul Productions will produce with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Are you disappointed about Organized Crime's 2024 return? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Law & Order with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!