Blue Lock Season 2 Locks In Release Window

It's official! Blue Lock season two has been in the works for months now, and the anime has landed a release window. The hit sports series will return in 2024, so fans better mark the fall season down on their calendars.

After all, Blue Lock season two has announced it will premiere in October 2024. As you can see below, the team behind the series confirmed the window with a special new sketch. It seems artist Yusuke Nomura brought the quick illustration to life, and it was signed off on by artist Muneyuki Kaneshiro.

Now if you are not familiar with Blue Lock, well – you best lock on to the series before season two drops. Back in October 2022, Studio Eight Bit brought the anime to life to quick acclaim. The series found itself on a high as its popularity was upped by Japan's stellar performance at the FIFA World Cup. By the end of season one, Blue Lock was a definitive hit, and it did not take long for the series to earn a season two order.

Of course, the anime's rise also put the manga center stage. Blue Lock sold a record number of copies in 2023, and to date, it has more than 30 million copies circulating. With its story ongoing, Blue Lock now stands as one of Kodansha's most popular series. And in a few months, its second season will come to life!

Want to know more about Blue Lock? No sweat! You can read up on its official synopsis below for all the details:

"After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's mising? An absolute ace striker. The Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, so Blue Lock -- a rigorous training ground for 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players -- is created. To survive this battle royale, the last striker standing will have to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in his way!"

Are you excited for Blue Lock to make its return? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!