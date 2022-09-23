Law & Order: SVU Fan Favorite Shot in Crossover Premiere

The Law & Order season premiere mega-crossover between Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime saved one of its most shocking moments for the third hour, an hour that focused heavily on Jack and the prosecution team attempting to find a way to take down Sirenko and the person he answers to. Big spoilers from here on out, so you've been warned. Thanks to video from Ava's phone being thrown out of the case, the prosecution's case rested solely on the testimony of Nicole, but before they could move forward her location was attacked by gunmen, and Amanda Rollins ended up being shot and heavily wounded during the firefight.

Rollins and another officer were moving Nicole to the precinct so they could talk to her about the possibility of testifying to help the case, but then several gunmen started firing on them. They ducked behind cars and returned fire, with Rollins taking one of their attackers out.

Then Nicole went to run behind another car closer to the house and Rollins tried to protect her and open fire. It was here that Rollins was shot, and one of the gunmen tried to shoot her again but the other officer took him out with a shot to the head.

Then he went to call in an ambulance and tried to put pressure on the gunshot wound, and Rollins was bleeding heavily from a shot to the stomach. She was taken to the hospital and then Carisi arrived at the scene completely distraught about Rollins and then headed to the hospital to see how she was. Her condition was unknown at this time, and Olivia Benson was also at the scene trying to figure out how the gunmen knew where they were.

It turns out Nicole had a hidden phone and she received a snapchat message that she answered, and she apologized to Benson for screwing things up and getting Rollins shot. Now we all wait and see what happens to Rollins, and our fingers are crossed that she's okay.

