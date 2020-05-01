Law and Order: SVU Showrunner Teases Elliot and Olivia Reunion Not Just In Premiere

✖

Law And Order: SVU fans are over the moon that Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler will finally be returning to his old stomping grounds in season 22, and we recently got a confirmation from SVU showrunner Warren Leight that Stabler will most likely be popping up in the season 22 premiere. That said, that's not all Leight had to say during an episode of The Law & Order: SVU Podcast, as Leight also teased that there is plenty more to come from the beloved duo of Stabler and Olivia Benson, played of course by Mariska Hargitay. In some additional comments, Leight says that it's not just about the premiere, but also about laying out a plan of future crossovers between Elliot and Olivia, which will be music to any SVU fan's ears (via ET).

“It's not just about the SVU season opener, it's how do we help launch the new series and how much crossover will there be between Elliot and Olivia as the season goes on,” Leight said.

That comment very much suggests that this much-awaited reunion will be a continuing element of not only SVU but Meloni's new Law and Order spinoff series as well, so for those who have wanted to see more of their favorite detective team, it seems that is very much happening throughout season 22 and perhaps even beyond.

Now, while Meloni will be back in the Law and Order fold, Stabler isn't going to be an SVU detective any longer. First off fans will remember that the character turned in his badge and gun and filed his retirement papers back in season 13. He's been off the SVU grid for the past 10 years, though he is occasionally mentioned in SVU. When he does return he will be leading his own unit, which happens to be the NYPD's Organized Crime Division.

There's plenty of story to reveal regarding how he gets the job, what prompts him to return to law enforcement, and what is going on with his family, which was originally going to play a big part in his return. We're not sure what the plan is now, but all we know is we can't wait to see what happens.

