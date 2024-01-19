Law & Order Addresses Jeffrey Donovan's Departure in Season 23 Premiere

Season 23 of the flagship Law & Order series is officially underway, and the premiere introduces the newest addition to the squad in Reid Scott. Scott plays Detective Vincent Riley and joins Mehcad Brooks' Jalen Shaw and Camryn Mannheim's Kate Dixon on the police side of the show. Scott steps in for Jeffrey Donovan's Frank Cosgrove, who departed after last season, and during a conversation during tonight's episode, the duo addresses Cosgrove's departure from the team.

Riley and Shaw are going over some details on the case at the station and are having a discussion. Riley then asks Shaw what happened with Cosgrove, as he knows him and calls him a great cop. Shaw says "Great cop, just got jammed up. Being too honest about things people aren't too honest about these days." Riley says, "It's not a good time to have an opinion, is it?" Shaw replied, "It is not."

Donovan hasn't talked much about why he decided to depart the series, but according to a report from Variety, Donovan departed due to creative differences. Donovan joined the show when it made its return to TV for season 21, and he starred alongside Anthony Anderson. Anderson returned to the role of Detective Kevin Bernard for the series' big return, but his return was only for one season.

Stepping in for Anderson was Brooks, who paired with Donovan in season 22. Donovan's character was described as a "tough-as-nails detective that seeks justice by whatever means necessary. Every legal drama needs a bad cop, and Donovan shines." That description is apt for the character throughout seasons 21 and 22, but it seems everyone might not have been on the same page for season 23, leading to Donovan's departure.

Brooks previously spoke of joining the iconic series and bringing a new character into the mix. "The biggest creative challenge, I think, was knowing that there is a DNA to Law and Order, particularly the originals, it's challenging to come in and say, 'I don't want to challenge the DNA of the show, but I do want to put my own spin on it, I do want to put my own spin on the character, I do want to update certain things about the show, and I want to come in and bring an edge, and a voice of diversity that I'm not sure it's had in quite some time.' There's something about taking that leap of faith, and walking off that cliff of creativity, into that dark place, and not knowing if the ground is gonna be there," Brooks said.

What have you thought of Reid's introduction to the show so far? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Law & Order with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!