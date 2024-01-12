Law & Order Teases Return of SVU and Organized Crime in Season Premiere Trailer

The Law & Order franchise makes its grand return to TV on January 18th with premieres for Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime. NBC has now given fans their first look at all three premieres in a new trailer, and you can watch it in the video below. The trailer begins with SVU's Captain Olivia Benson promising a mother that they will find her daughter, and we get several other glimpses of the team's work on the case. Eagle-eyed fans will also notice that Benson is wearing the gold compass necklace she got from Elliot Stabler in the season finale of Organized Crime.

Speaking of Organized Crime, we also see some clips showing Stabler back in the swing of things, and it would seem he's at least partially undercover for an assignment. He teased as much in the season finale when he gave Benson the necklace, and here he can be seen talking to Sgt. Ayanna Bell and Det. Bobby Reyes about going undercover and their current target, with Stabler adding, "You're damn right I'm going to get em."

On the flagship Law & Order, E.A.D.A. Nolan Price and ADA Samantha Maroun are hard at work on a case, and we also see Det. Jalen Shaw and Lt. Kate Dixon in the new footage. There's also a glimpse of the show's new addition Reid Scott, who will be playing the group's new Detective. You can check out the new trailer in the video above.

The flagship show isn't the only one with big new additions, as Organized Crime added two big names into the mix for season 4. Organized Crime's new season will bring in Stabler's brothers Randall and Joe Jr., and the show recently cast Breaking Bad star Dean Norris in the Randall role, though it's not known who will play the role of Joe. Jr.

Randal is Elliot's older brother and left the family when he was young. In the years since he's created a successful real estate career for himself, and there seems to be baggage between him and Elliot for an incident involving their father. That is likely to be a big part of their interactions in the show.

As for Joe Jr., he is Elliot's youngest brother, and after around 15 years in the Army, he started working for a British wine merchant. There are two bigger mysteries around Joe Jr., starting with the fact that it isn't known exactly why he was dishonorably discharged from the Army. As for his new job, there's something about that job that makes him ashamed to talk with Elliot, who is also his hero. Season 4 will likely explore Joe Jr's secrets in a big way, and hopefully, we'll get more clarity on that soon.

Law & Order: SVU's Season 25 premiere will take place on NBC on Thursday, January 18th at 9 p.m. ET. It will be preceded by the flagship Law & Order series at 8 p.m. Following SVU will be Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 p.m.

