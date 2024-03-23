Law & Order, SVU, and Chicago Franchise Renewed, but Organized Crime Awaits Green Light for Season 5

The Law & Order franchise just received two big renewals for next season, though one show is still awaiting a decision. NBC revealed a host of renewals across its Law & Order and Chicago franchises, as the flagship Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. have all been renewed. There is one show that has noticeably not been renewed, however, and that's Law & Order: Organized Crime. Organized Crime has had its share of turnover in the showrunner role, so perhaps NBC is just waiting a bit longer to make sure everything is in place before giving next season the official green light. That remains to be seen, but hopefully, Organized Crime does ultimately get a fifth season.

This will be season 24 of Law & Order, and it will be the first full season featuring Tony Goldwyn's District Attorney Nicholas Baxter. Goldwyn just joined the show a few weeks ago after Sam Waterston brought his beloved 400-episode run as Jack McCoy to a close earlier in the season. Law & Order revealed Waterston's farewell address to the cast, crew, and fans on social media, and you can find that below.

"Dear Friends, no one, not in my situation, can appreciate the sadness of this parting. To this place and the kindness of these people, I owe everything. Here I have lived for a quarter of a century and gone from a young to an old man. If 25 or 30 years doesn't matter then nothing matters at all, and that's what this has been," Waterston said.

"This is just amazing, and I have had a privilege that practically nobody in show business has, to be involved over that long period of time with different people but the same community and being privileged to be a member, a member of the same team all this time," Waterston said. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart. God bless you."

SVU will return for its 26th season with the renewal, and if Organized Crime does eventually get renewed, it will be its fifth season. It will be Chicago Fire's 13th season, while Chicago Med will be in season 10 and Chicago P.D. will be in season 12.

During the previous renewals, President of scripted programming at NBCUniversal and Streaming Lisa Katz celebrated SVU's 25th season. "We understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters and we can't wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season. A huge thank you to Dick and his amazing team who are the masters of producing incredibly compelling television week after week."

Are you excited for the renewals, and what do you want to see from Organized Crime? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Law & Order with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!