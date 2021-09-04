Law & Order: SVU Star Addresses Season 23 Exit

✖

Law & Order: SVU fans got some disappointing news yesterday when it was revealed that both Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes were exiting the series with season 23, which is just about to start in a few weeks. No reason was given for the change, but we did get confirmation that they are in fact leaving, as Hyder addressed the news on her social media, and sadly this will in fact be the final season she is part of the show. Hyder plays the role of Officer Kat Tamin on the show, and as she states in her post, it was not her choice to leave the show but was something that came from the powers that be. You can read what she said below.

Hyder captioned the tweet with "Kat’s outta the bag… #SVU23 Just got a lot less colorful." She then included her message and a photo of the original report that revealed her exit.

Kat’s outta the bag… #SVU23 Just got a lot less colorful. pic.twitter.com/TWBiqzjmXV — Jamie Gray Hyder 🇱🇧🇺🇸✨ (@JGHyder) September 4, 2021

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm Kat's departure from the squad room. The decision was made above my pay grade, and wouldn't have been my choice. But hey - that's show biz for ya," Hyder wrote. To anyone who felt represented by any part of Kat's being or mission, please know that you will always have representation in me."

"Thank you to the SVUniverse for welcoming me with open arms. It's been an experience that I have grown from greatly, and will never forget," Hyder wrote, finishing it off with a heart emoji and a smiley face with sunglasses emoji.

Hyder was a relatively recent addition to the show, joining SVU in season 21, and that's also when Barnes, who plays Deputy Chief Christian Garland, joined the show. They were both promoted to series regulars in season 22, and it remains to be seen who will step into the voids they leave behind. Kat became an important and beloved member of the SVU squad over those two years, and she will definitely be missed, but it's also worth noting that with Hyder and Barnes exiting, the show just let go of two prominent people of color within the cast, and fans are already showing their frustration about that online. The show has yet to officially comment on the exits, but we'll keep you posted if they do.

