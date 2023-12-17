Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 8 Recap With Spoilers

We've come to the finale of Lawmen: Bass Reeves and it's one that finds Bass taking matters into his own hands, in a sense, as he sets off to go after Esau Pierce, the man responsible for the death of Curtis earlier in the season and who he also believes to be the terrifying Mr. Sundown. Considering that Pierce is a Texas Ranger, this particular mission is a risky one but he's not alone. Both Billy Crow and Sherrill Lynn are along with him. Here's what happened in "Part 8".

Warning: spoilers for Lawmen: Bass Reeves "Part 8" beyond this point.

What Happened in Lawmen: Bass Reeves "Part 8"?

In Fort Worth, Texas, Bass, Billy, and Sherrill kidnap an associate of Pierce, taking him to a house on the outside of town. Sherrill tortures the man, but he doesn't betray Pierce's location. Bass then takes over the interrogation before going outside having decided they're going to head to Glen Rose. The plan is just to take the man's boots as Bass believes that walking for miles will probably result in his death, but Sherrill doesn't think it's enough and kills him himself. Later, Bass and Sherrill argue over this action and Sherrill tells bass he needs to understand that they are dancing with the devil.

The next day, Bass goes to Pierce's house. He must leave his weapons at the gate before he can meet with the man and as he heads up to the house, he sees slaves in the field, monitored by armed men. When Bass sees Pierce, he tells him that he's there to collect a $50 difference in pay — the difference between a pair of boots and a. live prisoner. Pierce's house is full of expensive things and Bass notes that it's pretty pricey for a Ranger's salary. Pierce claims that has a successful cattle ranching business on the side and gives $100 to Bass. Bass mentions Mr. Sundown.

Back at home, Jennie and the children except for Sally listen to Esme at church. Esme also flirts with Deputy Rogers, who walks Esme home. On the wagon ride home, Jennie encounters a white man alone in a wagon and then at home, they find George Reeves' wife Rachel sitting beside Sally on the porch. Rachel refuses to leave, insisting that her husband is working on passing new laws that will result in the Reeves' losing their homes. Rachel says she is willing to take the children as slaves and Jennie slaps Rachel in the face. Later, Jennie goes to see Esme and tells her that if they don't fight back, slavery will come back.

Back at Pierce's mansion, Pierce makes Bass a steak dinner. A window is opened because the house is warm and outside it's revealed that the prisoner Jackson isn't dead at all. Instead, he's tied up and in obvious pain. Pierce says he admires everything about Bass but Bass wants to know how he's earning his money. Pierce says he sees prisoners as animals and it isn't about race, but Black people are worth more alive to sell rather than turned over to the courts and he's fine with the legend of Mr. Sundown. It turns out that al the slaves working on Pierce's property are thought to be dead but are instead conscripted into Pierce's service with no one looking for them.

Bass is taken to the barn. Jackson is there and Pierce asks Jackson if he believes in what he is doing. A pained Jackson says yes and then Piece throws Bass the keys to the shackles. Bass frees Jackson, who collapses. However, Pierce's men then shoot at Bass with Pierce telling him it's time to go back to being a slave. Bass takes off his hat, signaling Billy and Sherrill to open fire. Jackson rescues Bass and Billy and Sherrill chase Pierce's men. Bass grabs a rifle and goes after Pierce.

In the woods, Sherrill steps into a bear trap. He tells Billy to leave him, but Billy doesn't listen. A man fires at Billy, but Sherrill is able to kill the shooter. Unable to be freed from the trap, Sherrill realizes he's going to die. He admits his prejudice against Native Americans but gives Billy his badge and tells him he'll make a great Deputy Marshal. Billy is sent off to save Bass. Sherrill ends his own life. Meanwhile, Bass goes after Pierce, with Pierce briefly getting the drop on him before escaping again. Billy shows up and gives Bass a horse. Bass tells Billy to free the prisoners while he goes after Pierce. Bass ends up catching up to Pierce and shooting him in the back before finishing the job once the man falls.

Billy frees the prisoners. Bass goes into Pierce's house and loads up bags with the cash from the safe as well as finds a bag of diamonds. The next day, the men lead the prisoners away from Pierce's, which is now on fire. Bass gives Jackson the money and tells him to take the prisoners somewhere safe and free, like Kansas. Jackson tells him that while no one will ever know about this, Bass just made history. Jackson takes the prisoners and heads off. Billy tries to give Bass Sherrill's badge, but Bass won't take it and says he will tell Judge Parker that he earned it. He also gives Billy a diamond and tells him to go to Checotah and ask the girl he's interested in to marry him.

Bass finally returns home. Jennie is on the porch and Bass swears to her that he is home forever. The episode ends with Bass next to Jennie as she plays the piano and a montage of scenes from his life play out.

All episodes of Lawmen: Bass Reeves are now streaming on Paramount+.