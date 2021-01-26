Legacies: "Salvatore: The Musical!" Photos Released

The CW has released photos from "Salvatore: The Musical!", the upcoming third episode of the third season of Legacies. The episode, which was originally intended to be part of the show's second season which unfortunately ended early due to the then-emerging coronavirus pandemic, is set to air on February 4th and will see the kids at the Salvatore School get into character as familiar faces from The Vampire Diaries as they tell the story of the school's founding.

If you think that means we'll get to see Legacies takes on characters such as Elena Gilbert, Damon, and Stefan Salvatore, and Caroline Forbes then you're absolutely right. As you can see in the photos, the current Salvatore students are channeling their best The Vampire Diaries characters. Josie (Kaylee Bryant) takes on the role of Elena (played in The Vampire Diaries by Nina Dobrev) while Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) appears to be playing her own mother, Caroline (played in The Vampire Diaries by Candice King). Prior to the shutdown of Season Two, series executive Brett Matthews producer teased a bit about "Salvatore: The Musical" in how it revisits the show's legacy.

"Episode 19 is our grand musical episode," Mathews told TV Guide at the time. "We try to do a musical a year, and it's a musical that will sort of revisit our legacies -- the legacy of the show, The Vampire Diaries, and The Originals."

You can check out the official episode synopsis below and read on for the photos.

THE SALVATORE SCHOOL PRESENTS "SALVATORE: THE MUSICAL" -- The students prepare to put on a musical about the founding of the Salvatore School at the behest of their mysterious new guidance counselor. Meanwhile, as Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) throws himself into writing the musical and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Kaleb (Chris Lee), and Jed (Ben Levin) dive into their roles, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) distances herself from the musical. Jason Stone directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon (#303). Original airdate 2/4/2021.

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT following episodes of Walker.