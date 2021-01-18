The Legacies Musical Episode Finally Has a Release Date

✖

The coronavirus pandemic threw a major monkey wrench in television schedules last year when the then-emerging illness prompted the shutdown of production on many series, including The CW's Legacies. Because of the shutdown, Legacies aired what would serve as its second season finale on March 26th meaning that the much-anticipated musical episode would have to wait. Now, that wait is almost over. "Salvatore: The Musical!" is now set to air as the third episode of Season 3 on February 4th.

Before the shutdown, Legacies executive producer Brett Matthews teased what fans could expect in the musical episode, noting that it would revisit legacies, specifically that of the universe the show is part of.

"Episode 19 is our grand musical episode," Mathews told TV Guide at the time. "We try to do a musical a year, and it's a musical that will sort of revisit our legacies -- the legacy of the show, The Vampire Diaries, and The Originals."

Currently, not a lot is known about the plot of "Salvatore: The Musical!", but what we do know about the upcoming third season is that things will kick off with the students at the Salvatore School dealing with two major cliffhangers from Season 2: Hope remaining in, essentially, a coma while Landon was stabbed by the one thing that could kill him. If that wasn't enough, the students have to deal with something that might be even more daunting than the status of their friends: students from other schools.

You can check out the synopsis for the Season 3 premiere of Legacies below.

LET THE GAMES BEGIN -- In order to get a handle on some urgencies at the school, Alaric (Matthew Davis) sends the students off-campus for their first-ever field day. But when a medieval monster arrives with a challenge, the students are left scrambling to guess which one of them may be a worthy opponent. Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith, Chris Lee, and Ben Levin also star. Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Penny Cox & Cynthia Adarkwa (#301). Original airdate 1/21/2021.

Legacies will return on Thursday, January 21, 2020, at 9 p.m. ET following the premiere of the Jared Padalecki led Walker series.