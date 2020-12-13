Legacies Season 3 Trailer Released

The CW has released a trailer for the upcoming third season of its The Vampire Diaries spinoff series, Legacies. The series is set to return on Thursday, January 21st at 9p.m. ET and from the looks of things will see everyone in the Salvatore School scrambling to deal with two of the big cliffhangers from Season 2: Hope remaining in a sleep state while Landon was stabbed by the golden arrow, the only thing that could kill him.

As fans will recall, the series' second season was unexpectedly cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic when the series, like many others on both The CW and other networks, had to unexpectedly shut down production prior to completion of the season. That unexpected ending will now be the jumping off point for the upcoming season, which is sure to see quite a bit of drama as everyone tries to figure out how to help both Hope and Landon.

At this point, not a lot else is known about the upcoming season, but there is one thing fans can be certain of. The Vampire Diaries and The Originals favorite Joseph Morgan will not be following in the footsteps of other franchise alums Zach Roerig, Steven R. McQueen, and Riley Voeklel. Morgan told TV Guide earlier this year that he will never reprise his role of Klaus Mikaelson, father of Hope.

"No never, never. You're never going to see it," Morgan said. "You can hold your breath as long as you want. You know why? I have The Originals box set on my shelf, and it's a beautiful thing because it's five DVD sets that are a complete story from beginning to end of this guy, Klaus Michaelson -- well, starting back in The Vampire Diaries Season 2. So, I just feel like to come back as a ghost or a flashback or something, for me, that journey, that story has ended. That's the complete story, and it just doesn't feel right to me to do that.”

Morgan confirmed that series creator Julie Plec feels the same way though, that a return of his character in any form would "strange" and probably feel forced by the audience.

"Like I'm coming back just so we can see something else of him, but when we see it we go, 'Ugh, that was it?'" Morgan added. "And I don't want his legacy to be, 'Ugh.' I don't know what the scene could be that it would be exciting enough and epic enough after the journey that he's had."

Legacies will return on Thursday, January 21, 2020 at 9 p.m. ET following the premiere of the Jared Padalecki led Walker series.

Are you excited for the return of Legacies? Let us know in the comments.