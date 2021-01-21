Legacies EP Teases Season 3's Monster of The Week Format

✖

For The CW's Legacies, the "monster of the week" format is very much a major part of the series. Throughout both the first and second season of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals spinoff, various magical and mystical monsters descended upon the Salvator School and its students presenting complex challenges for the students. Now, with the series wrapping up Season Two's storylines as part of the show's third season -- which debuts Thursday night -- it sounds like while the show will change things up a bit, there will still be plenty of monsters for the Super Squad to deal with. According to series executive producer Brett Matthews, the monsters are still very much part of the show's DNA.

"I think it will change ten percent," Matthews told ComicBook.com when asked if the monster of the week format would change in Season 3. "That is still the mythology that this season is built upon, the Malivore mythology and monsters are obviously integral to that. And so you will continue to see as we did in seasons one and two, and the sort of greatest hits we all know monster-wise, dragons and gargoyles and these are sort of name-branded in the collective consciousness and then our specific, lesser-known monsters, things like the dryad and what have you. So, like all of those will very much be in in play, like, what does every monster mean? What is the point of the monster? Is every monster a monster? So that is very much in our DNA. It was was one of the things that Legacies especially was built upon, but the show will continue to evolve this year because, at the end of the day, the monsters are only interesting in terms of what these things will bring out of our characters. And so, as our characters continue to grow and evolve, and I think season three is a big one for that, then the mythology will grow and evolve."

From the sound of things, viewers will get to see some of that growth and evolution in Thursday night's Season Three premiere. Per the episode's official synopsis, those at the Salvatore School will face a medieval monster that has the students trying to figure out which one of them is a worthy opponent. You can check out that synopsis for yourself below.

LET THE GAMES BEGIN -- In order to get a handle on some urgencies at the school, Alaric (Matthew Davis) sends the students off-campus for their first-ever field day. But when a medieval monster arrives with a challenge, the students are left scrambling to guess which one of them may be a worthy opponent. Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith, Chris Lee, and Ben Levin also star. Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Penny Cox & Cynthia Adarkwa (#301). Original airdate 1/21/2021.

Legacies will return on Thursday, January 21, 2020, at 9 p.m. ET following the premiere of the Jared Padalecki-led Walker series.