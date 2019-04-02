‘Legacies’ EP Teases More Magical Creatures in Season 2

Legacies, The CW‘s third show in it’s The Vampire Diaries universe, spent much of its first season dealing with various magical and mystical monsters descending upon the Salvatore School on a mission to collect artifacts that would unlock an even bigger bad. With that big bad death with in the season finale, one might assume the show would move in another direction for Season 2 — but it turns out that’s not the case. There will be plenty more of those interesting characters going forward.

In an interview with TV Line, series creator Julie Plec explained that there are more “fantastical creatures” coming — including those you might not expect.

“We’ve had conversations about demigods and demons and more fantastical creatures,” Plec said. “We’ve also had conversations about creatures with historical implications and literary references. If a book has been written about a headless horseman, who’s to say that the headless horseman didn’t also exist in Malivore’s time?”

The Malivore bit is a bit curious, however. The big bad the creatures were trying to release? That was Malivore and, in a shocking move, Hope Mikaelson sacrificed herself to destroy him. With Malivore gone, in theory many of those magical, mystical, and fantastical creatures don’t have a reason to show up at the Salvatore School. However, that’s something Plec is already thinking about as it pertains to the show’s monster-of-the-week format.

“It’s certainly our intention, conceptually, to have a similar structure for the next season,” Plec said. “Without giving away too much about how or why, we definitely like the idea that things we wouldn’t expect to exist in our little Vampire Diaries universe keep knocking on the door of the Salvatore School and causing problems.”

Among those things from the Vampire Diaries that might come knocking? If Plec has her way it will be Kai Parker, the pretty evil uncle of the Saltzman twins played by Chris Wood.

Kai was the brother of Josie and Lizzie’s mother, Jo, and had siphoner powers just like the younger twins. However, he was also a sociopath who ultimately ended up banished into a prison world at in The Vampire Diaries‘ eighth and final season. And when it comes to seeing Wood’s reprise his role as Kai now that the new twins are discovering more about their fate — and having gotten their hands on a tool that could break him out of his prison world — it’s something Plec told Entertainment Weekly she’s keeping her fingers crossed for.

“It’s so rude of me and so presumptuous, but I am just going to keep layering in Kai Parker until Chris Wood feels like he’s got no choice but to come back and play in our sandbox,” Plec said. “I would love nothing more than to see that character again. I think he’d drop perfectly into this story line, even if we just got to see him in one episode. I’m going to keep my fingers crossed and hope that I can make that work out one of these days.”

