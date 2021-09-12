Legends of the Hidden Temple: Rock God Preview Released (Exclusive)

The CW has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at a new trailer for Legends of the Hidden Temple, featuring the stone-faced temple idol Olmec and the ironic musical choice of “We Will Rock You” by Queen. Writer, producer, actor and comedian Cristela Alonzo is set to host the series, which is slated to debut on Sunday, October 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Now featuring adult contestants and a larger scale in terms of both its competitions and its prizes, Legends of the Hidden Temple is aiming to take ’90s Nick nostalgia and translating it into a bigger, broader version of the game than fans have seen before.

The original series debuted in 1993 and ran until 1995, with 120 episodes during that time. A TV movie based on the in-game story elements aired on Nickelodeon in 2017, proving that there was still some cache to the Legends of the Hidden Temple brand name. The CW is jointly owned by Warner Bros. and ViacomCBS, the latter being Nickelodeon’s parent company.

“Having grown up on 90’s pop culture and actually being a fan of the original Legends of the Hidden Temple, I am thrilled to be hosting the new updated version of the show,” Alonzo said when the announcement was made back in July. “The biggest challenge for me on this show will be trying to simultaneously host it and contain my geeked-out excitement at the same time.”

“When we decided to revisit Legends of the Hidden Temple, we wanted a host with stature who also had the humor of a stand-up and the energy of a camp counselor,” said Scott A. Stone, Creator and Executive Producer. “That’s Cristela Alonzo, she’s perfect!”

The original Legends of the Hidden Temple was, like most of Nickelodeon’s game shows of the time, set inside a studio and featured young contestants competing in a highly controlled environment in order to keep things as safe as possible. The new incarnation of Legends of the Hidden Temple is taken out of the studio and into a “jungle,” and scaled up with tougher challenges and much bigger prizes on the line. It preserves the original Nickelodeon series’ favorite elements including Olmec (the giant talking Mayan head), the “Moat Crossings,” “The Steps of Knowledge,” the “Temple Run,” and the team names: “Purple Parrots,” “Blue Barracudas,” “Orange Iguanas,” “Red Jaguars,” “Silver Snakes” and “Green Monkeys.” Every episode is a hero’s journey through a mysterious jungle. Four teams begin the journey, but only one is “strong enough and smart enough” to enter the ominous Olmec’s Temple, avoid the “dreaded” Temple Guards, retrieve a lost treasure, and return it to its rightful owner.

Based on the original game show created by David G. Stanley, Scott A. Stone and Stephen R. Brown, Legends of the Hidden Temple is produced by Stone & Company Entertainment and Nickelodeon. The series is executive produced by Scott A. Stone and Marcus Fox.