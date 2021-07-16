Legends of the Hidden Temple Reboot Announces New Host

✖

The Legends of the Hidden Temple has a new host on The CW. Cristela Alonzo will be chopping it up with Olmec and guiding teams through the dangerous temple. Fans of ABC sitcoms will recognize her from Cristela and a stint on The View. She also voiced Cruz Ramirez in Cars 3. The previous host, Kirk Fogg, is a memorable part about the original series. So, she’s got some hiking boots to fill with this new venture. The CW is hoping to not only channel that millennial nostalgia from the Nickelodeon days. All the pieces are coming together right now. With the host in line, the people behind the show, executive producer Scott A. Stone and Marcus Fox, The CW might be ready for some absolutely wicked hijinks with an honest-to-goodness game show.

"Having grown up on 90's pop culture and actually being a fan of the original LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE, I am thrilled to be hosting the new updated version of the show," Alonzo. said in a press release "The biggest challenge for me on this show will be trying to simultaneously host it and contain my geeked-out excitement at the same time."

"When we decided to revisit LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE, we wanted a host with stature who also had the humor of a stand-up and the energy of a camp counselor," Scott A. Stone, Creator and Executive Producer also said. "That's Cristela Alonzo, she's perfect!"

Here’s The CW’s official synopsis for the series:

This supersized, adult version of LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE is taken out of the studio into a “jungle” and scaled up with tougher challenges and much bigger prizes on the line. It preserves the original Nickelodeon series’ favorite elements including: “Olmec” (the giant talking Mayan head), the“Moat Crossings,” “The Steps of Knowledge,” the “Temple Run,” and of course, the iconic team names: “Purple Parrots,” “Blue Barracudas,” “Orange Iguanas,” “Red Jaguars,” “Silver Snakes” and “Green Monkeys.” Every episode is a hero’s journey through a mysterious jungle. Five teams begin the journey, but only one is “strong enough and smart enough” to enter the ominous Olmec’s Temple, avoid the “dreaded” Temple Guards, retrieve a lost treasure, and return it to its rightful owner. Based on the original game show created by David G. Stanley, Scott A. Stone and Stephen R. Brown, LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE is produced by Stone & Company Entertainment and Nickelodeon. The series is executive produced by Scott A. Stone and Marcus Fox (“Paradise Run”).

How excited are you for Legends of The Hidden Temple? Let us know down in the comments below!