Leslie Jordan's Final Episode of Call Me Kat Sets Premiere Date

After the sudden passing of comedian Leslie Jordan in October it was unclear how much longer the actor's presence would be felt on the hit Fox series Call Me Kat. Quick to pay tribute to his death, the series has now confirmed when the final episode featuring Jordan as Phil will air. The series will premiere "Call Me Fancy Puffenstuff" on Thursday, December 1st, marking the final episode Jordan filmed before his death. The outlet also reveals that he won't be entiely gone though as a new actress has been cast as his character's mother and will appear in a later episode.

"The first person we thought of to play his mom- who is a character in and of herself- was Vicki Lawrence," executive producer Jim Patterson told Deadline (H/T People). "They had that Cool Kids connection and she's amazing and so funny. We mentioned it and, God bless her, she didn't hesitate; she said yes right away. We know the spirit of Phil will certainly be with her. It's going to be fun to have that character doing some of the same in-jokes we did when Phil was there."

Filming on Call Me Kat was paused after Jordan's death, which occurred suddenly on Monday, October 24th. The comedians official cause of death has not been announced, but he crashed his BMW into the side of the building in Hollywood California the morning of the accident following some sort of "medical emergency" while driving. The Los Angeles coroner's office listing his death as "deferred pending additional investigation."

"We are shocked and devastated by today's tragic passing of Leslie Jordan," Fox previously said in a statement. "Leslie was far more than an Emmy Award winning comedic talent with whom we've laughed alongside for all these years. He was the kindest person you could ever imagine who simply lit up a room and brought pure joy and huge smiles to millions of people around the world. The truest of Southern Gentlemen, Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor and, throughout, gifted us with countless fond memories that will last forever. As we grieve this sad news, we also wish to extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie's family, friends and fans, whom he held so dear."

Starting his career in the 1980s, Jordan would become known to TV and film fans for his many roles as a character actor. Early appearances by Jordan included episodes of the Fall Guy, Night Court, Murphy Brown, Newhart, and even Pee-wee's Playhouse. In recent years he would appear on the big screen as well, starring in films including Best Picture nominee The Help and recently in The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Jordan was perhaps best known to some for playing the part of Beverley Leslie on the sitcom Will & Grace, for which he would reprise in the 2017 revival of the series and also win a Primetime Emmy.

Cover Photo by FOX via Getty Images)