Leslie Jordan Tribute Debuts During New Call Me Kat Episode

Earlier this week came the tragic news that comedian and viral sensation Leslie Jordan had passed away at the age of 67. The actor had been working in Hollywood for decades but found his career largely revitalized by his posts on social media during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. After going viral multiple times Jordan began to book more work than ever, prompting FOX to air a special tribute to him during the latest episode of Call Me Kat on the network. Watch it for yourself below.

Featuring footage form Jordan's recent appearances on the likes of Call Me Kat, Fantasy Island, The Masked Singer, The Cool Kids, and LEGO Masters, the video shows just how special he had become in recent years to audiences at home. In response to Jordan's passing on Monday, Fox Entertainment called him "the kindest person you could ever imagine who simply lit up a room." They went on to call him :"The truest of Southern Gentlemen," spotlighting his "infectious exuberance" and "indelible sense of humor."

What was Leslie Jordan famous for?

Starting his career in the 1980s, Jordan would become known to TV and film fans for his many roles as a character actor. Early appearances by Jordan included episodes of the Fall Guy, Night Court, Murphy Brown, Newhart, and even Pee-wee's Playhouse. Across his career he would go on to appear in shows including Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Star Trek: Voyager, Caroline in the City, Reba, Nash Bridges, Celebrity Big Brother, and multiple seasons of American Horror Story.

In recent years he would appear on the big screen as well, starring in films including Best Picture nominee The Help and recently in The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Jordan was perhaps best known to some for playing the part of Beverley Leslie on the sitcom Will & Grace, for which he would reprise in the 2017 revival of the series and also win a Primetime Emmy.

How did Leslie Jordan die?

Jordan's death occurred in the morning of Monday, October 24th after the comedian crashed his BMW into the side of the building in Hollywood California. At the time it was reported that he suffered some sort of "medical emergency" while driving, with The Los Angeles coroner's office listing his death as "deferred pending additional investigation."

The final post on his official Instagrm account featured the following caption: "The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time. In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world."

(Cover Photo by FOX via Getty Images)