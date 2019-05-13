Fox CEO Explains “Tough” Decision to Cancel Lethal Weapon

It’s that time of year again. TV networks are looking at the crop of incoming pilots and deciding which new shows to pick up for the coming season, meaning that some difficult decisions will have to made about the current shows on the air, specifically those that aren’t juggernauts in the ratings. Although it had a loyal following, Lethal Weapon found itself in this spot after a lackluster third season, and Fox decided not to move forward with more episodes in the fall.

The decision came last week, as Fox axed Lethal Weapon alongside other shows like The Passage, The Cool Kids, Rel, Star, and The Gifted. On Monday morning, during the Fox upfronts call, Fox CEO Charlie Collier was asked about the choice to end Lethal Weapon after Season 3. He started talking about the “series of tough choice we have to make this time of year.”

“In the quest to be number one, you have to make tough choices, and Lethal Weapon was unfortunately on the other side (of the bubble),” he explained.

There had been plenty of behind-the-scenes drama surrounding the series over the past couple of seasons. Original star Clayne Crawford was dismissed after the second season, replaced by Sean William Scott in Season 3. Months later, co-star Damon Wayans made it clear that he was planning on leaving the series as well.

Collier was asked whether or not the drama happening with the show added to the decision to end it, and the CEO chose not to answer the question directly. He said the choice to end Lethal Weapon was simply driven by “the commitment to try to keep growing and invest in the future.”

