Frasier Reboot's Kevin Daniels Teases Season 2, Reveals Connection To Original Series

Next week, you can catch Frasier's Kevin Daniels starring in Not Another Church Movie, a new parody film from writer/director, Johnny Mack. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Daniels about the upcoming comedy, and we took the opportunity to ask about Frasier, which was recently renewed for a second season by Paramount+. Not only does Daniels play Tiny in the reboot, but he also appeared in an episode of the original series. He plays Steve in the Season 10 episode, "Farewell, Nervosa." Turns out, Frasier showrunner Joe Cristalli has an idea to make Steve and Tiny's stories connect.

"Don't tell anybody. Nobody needs to know," Daniels joked about his original Fraiser appearance. "Actually, I'm going to play here in LA, it's called Monsters of the American Cinema. It's really fun. But a lot of the cast members from the new reboot came and saw it last night. And our showrunner ... Joe came last night and we were talking about that very thing. He is like, "Well, maybe this season the fans find out that Tiny has a brother in Seattle. And I was like, 'That would be hilarious.' I have a twin brother, one who hates him, and now one who works in the firehouse ... But it's for fans like you, people who watch, they figure it out."

"Well, they had the first table read yesterday," Daniels said when asked about Season 2. "I think I begin in episode two, and then we go, I think we're doing seven or eight episodes. Our little firemen, people, we'll find out."

"Kelsey [Grammer], he's so great to work with and so funny, and Nicholas Hurst, the big BBC comedian, comes in. He's fantastic ... It's just cool to be a part of such an iconic franchise, and we have people see it, and the hope is that it leads to other things."

What Is Not Another Church Movie About?

You can read the official synopsis for the film here: "America's favorite gun-toting, foul-mouthed, and boob-swaying sometimes-attending church-going lady is getting parodied! In the most hilarious display of holy jokes, 'NOT ANOTHER CHURCH MOVIE' out-parodies the wildest moments of pop culture church antics with a no-holds-barred assault on the most popular images and talked-about moments from recent church-themed films and television. It tells the story of how God sends his favorite church-going son, Taylor Pherry, on a mission to tell his family stories and how the devil will have nothing to do with it, but in this hilarious comedy, Taylor does everything but sin as he serves God like no other man ever has."

Not Another Church Movie hits theaters on May 10th. Stay tuned for more from our interview with Kevin Daniels.

Cover image by Aaron Fallon