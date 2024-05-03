Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Is "One of Our Best" According to Steve Martin

Production on Only Murders in the Building's fourth season is underway and not only is it set to be a season jam-packed with stars, but according to series star Steve Martin, it may just be one of the series' best. Martin also provided an update on where they are in production on the season, indicating that they are roughly halfway through filming.

"It's star-studded," Martin told People. "And I'm going to say we're about halfway through, and we are really enjoying this season. We think it could be one of our best seasons. Although they're all flawless."

Season 4 of Only Murders in The Building is Packed With Stars

A number of big names have been added to the cast of Only Murders in the Building for Season 4. Zach Galifianakis, Kumail Nanjiani, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Molly Shannon have all been announced as coming on board. They will join returning stars Martin, Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Meryl Streep, who is reprising her Season 3 role of Loretta.

What Can Fans Expect in Season 4 of Only Murders in The Building?

Season 3's finale saw Jane Lynch's character, Sazz Pataki get shot and Season 4 will see Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short), and Mabel (Gomez) "searching for answers about who killed Sazz, if they were actually aiming for Charles, and why anyone would want to kill either of them."

Series co-creator James Hoffman previously spoke about the shocking murder of Lynch's Sazz.

"That's one of the reasons why we did it. We hadn't done a beloved [murder victim] before," Hoffman said. "It's always hugely helpful to have a personal connection. It drives you, it creates a lot of feelings, and it ties the trio [in our mystery] in ways that feel completely different. But we also hadn't done the thing where — I don't want to say too much — but there were certain things we hadn't done yet within this setup, and that excited me. It ticked the boxes of the personal, the sad, and of someone surprising, and the audience will feel something. Perhaps they'll hate us!"

"I was a little assured when I proposed this idea to Jane Lynch and she lit up," he continued. "She was like, 'I love it,' because she knows the show, and she knows we spend a lot of time with our victims, and I can't wait to do that [with Sazz]. The character that Jane created is so genius. I want to see and learn more about what her life was like, and what was going on in her life as our trio investigate, but I can't say too much more than that."