Law & Order's Mariska Hargitay Is Trying to Get Kelli Giddish Back on SVU

Law & Order fans were immensely disappointed to learn that fan-favorite Amanda Rollins (played by the talented Kelli Giddish) was being written out of SVU. While many would love to see her back on the squad full-time, it has been great to see Giddish return to SVU for multiple appearances over the past two seasons, and she will once again return to the fold for tonight's new episode. That doesn't mean she won't ever return full-time though, as in a new interview with Variety, Mariska Hargitay revealed that she's been trying to get Giddish back for next season, and she isn't giving up on the idea happening in the future.

"Kelli is my favorite actor to work with," Hargitay said. "Kelli is my heart. It's a sore subject. I have a lot of say on the show, but I didn't have enough there." Hargitay also revealed that while she fought to keep Giddish on the show, Dick Wolf ultimately has the final say, and so she was written out of the show at the end of season 24. However, Hargitay is still trying to get her back in the fold.

"I don't like not being listened to, especially when I'm right," Hargitay said. "That relationship was one of the most powerful relationships in television because you saw these two badass women, so flawed and so there for each other."

Hargitay says she has an "excellent relationship" with Wolf, and that he's encouraged and supported her throughout her time on the show. Hargitay said there's a"beautiful, mutual respect" there, but also noted he is strict, and that there's been plenty of tough love along the way. "We're extremely close, like family," Hargitay said. "He and I have had some gnarly negotiations. And I don't think he's had that with anyone else. He's said things to me that are almost paternal over the years, but tough. When I say tough love, I mean, tough love. There's no coddling." Hargitay then added, "He's almost made me a warrior in a way. He makes me stronger."

Hargitay said it has been "ugly at times", but also added "I can do hard things now. I don't know that I was always like that. I think in the beginning of the show, I had to fake a lot of it. I was still learning it. Now I fit into these shoes. It's been a magnificent journey. I have learned to advocate for myself, ironically, from Dick."

Hargitay also shared how her vulnerability is her superpower, and wants other women to also recognize that and not be afraid to share their emotions. "I think I've always known my vulnerability is my superpower; it's not something that makes me weak. I always try to share that with women. I think so many women are confused. They're like, 'Don't cry in front of a man.' I'm like, 'F*** that!' I'll cry in front of them, but I'll also go kicking and screaming. It's part of us and it's part of the human condition," Hargitay said.

