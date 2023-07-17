The Lincoln Lawyer Star Addresses Surprising Season 2 Cliffhanger

The second season of Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer introduced a key new character to the series. Lisa Trammell, played by Once Upon a Time alum Lana Parrilla, is both a love interest to Mickey Haller as well as a key suspect in the season’s big case. Lisa appears to be a wonderful person and upstanding citizen, fighting for her restaurant and the other businesses in her area as gentrification looms large. However, a twist at the end of Season 2 Part 1 has fans wondering if Lisa is the good person they’ve believed her to be.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2! Continue reading at your own risk…

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the end of this first batch of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 episodes, the prosecution reveals a key piece of evidence pointing to Lisa as the potential murderer of her rival, LA developer Mitchell Bondurant. The evidence is revealed to be a glove with Lisa’s blood.

Following the debut of Season 2, Parrilla spoke with Netflix’s TUDUM about her character’s relationship with Mickey, and how she thinks he will react to the big twist.

“I think that he questioned her. There were certain things about Lisa that were a bit questionable,” Parrilla said. “Anytime the subject of her ex-husband came up, it was really a sore subject. Who wants to talk about their ex-husband anyway? Not many people want to – especially if it ended poorly.

“At the same time, because he’s representing her, it doesn’t really matter if she’s innocent or guilty. He still has to do his job and represent her. But in his personal viewpoint, I do think that he wasn’t quite certain. Because their intimate relationship was put on hold, it probably opened him up to more suspicion because there wasn’t a sexual undercurrent that was influencing his perspective at all.”

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Part 2

Netflix recently released the first half of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, and that cliffhanger ending has fans anxiously awaiting the arrival of new episodes. Fortunately, they won’t have to wait for very long.

The second half of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 is set to debut on Netflix on August 3rd. Fans will get to see how the cliffhanger twist shakes out, and exactly what happens with Lisa’s case.

What Is The Lincoln Lawyer About?

Here’s the official synopsis for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2:

“Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the second season is based on the fourth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Fifth Witness.”