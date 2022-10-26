The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Adds Once Upon a Time's Lana Parrilla

Netflix's smash hit adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer has found its newest cast member. On Wednesday, reports revealed that Once Upon a Time and Why Women Kill star Lana Parrilla has joined the cast of the series in its upcoming second season. Parilla is expected to recur in the series as Lisa Trammell, a beloved chef and community advocate struggling to keep her restaurant afloat as a predatory real estate developer threatens the neighborhood around her. The second season of The Lincoln Lawyer is set to follow the fourth book in Michael Connelly's series of novels, The Fifth Witness.

Parilla's filmography also includes The Tax Collector, Spin City, NYPD Blue, Six Feet Under, 24, Lost, and The Shield.

What is The Lincoln Lawyer about?

The Lincoln Lawyer follows the redemption of Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo), a Los Angeles attorney who regains much of what he lost due to addiction with hard work and hustle. His success is also thanks to his devoted supporters: his ex-wives Maggie (Campbell) and Lorna (Newton), his driver and unofficial sponsor Izzy (Raycole), and the best investigator in town-and Lorna's newly minted fiancé-Cisco (Sampson).

The series is the second adaptation of Connelly's book series, following the 2011 movie of the same name starring Matthew McConaughey.

Is The Lincoln Lawyer a popular show?

Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer has already become a hit after its May 13th debut, with the first season earning 260.53 million hours streamed as of June 5th.

"I draw a correlation between what's going on in this show and what's going on in the world: We've been knocked down by the pandemic and other things for the last couple years, and we're all trying to get our mojo back," Connelly explained in a recent interview with Tudum. "The defense attorney is the lone guy against the well-funded and populated police departments and prosecutors. It's a classic underdog story about a guy getting back on his horse and that's what we're doing in society. That makes it the right moment. Did we know that when we were going to make it? No. I think we really got lucky."

"In Season 2, [we would want to] go back to book one to play out that story, which we've obviously set up at the end of Episode 10 — that will play a big part, but we will also be moving on to one of the other books in the series," Humphrey revealed in the same interview.

(Photo: Netflix, Sylvain Lefevre/WireImage)

