‘Invasion’ Actress Lisa Sheridan Dies at 44

Lisa Sheridan, best known for her role in 2005's Invasion TV series, has passed away at the age of 44.

Mitch Clem, Sheridan's manager, confirmed the news to Deadline on Wednesday night. He also shared a statement regarding her passing.

"Lisa passed away on Monday morning. She was at home in New Orleans. Cause of death is not known at this time. We are waiting for the coroners," Clem said in the statement. "Obviously, we were all blindsided with this devastating loss. Lisa was deeply loved. We are heartbroken."

There were apparently some reports floating around on social media after the news first broke that Sheridan had taken her own life. While an official cause of death has yet to be revealed, Clem confirmed that it was not the result of suicide.

"The family has unequivocally confirmed that this is not a suicide. Any suggestion to the contrary is absolutely, 100% unfounded," he said.

Sheridan starred in all 22 episodes of the short-loved but well-liked Invasion series, portraying the character Larkin Groves. Throughout her career, Sheridan also appeared on shows like CSI, Monk, The 4400, CSI: Miami, The Mentalist, Scandal, and Halt and Catch Fire.

