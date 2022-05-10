Lizzie McGuire: Hilary Duff Thinks Disney+ Got "Spooked" by More Mature Reboot

✖

Hilary Duff has become somewhat of an icon among a generation of pop culture fans, with the actress' work on the Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire helping turn her into a household name. In recent years, efforts were made to bring Lizzie squarely into the modern era, with a revival of the series being developed and partially filmed before being scrapped by the Disney+ streaming service. While Duff has since found a new television gig in Hulu's How I Met Your Father, some fans have still wondered what could have been with the Lizzie revival — and in a new interview with Women's Health, Duff explains how she thinks Disney+ got "spooked" by the more mature, age-appropriate content of the series.

"She had to be 30 years old doing 30-year-old things," Hilary explained. "She didn't need to be doing bong rips and having one-night stands all the time, but it had to be authentic. I think they got spooked."

This echoes comments that Duff previously made to Cosmopolitan, revealing what the older-skewed content of the Lizzie McGuire revival would have entailed, and confirming previous reports that it involved storylines considering sex and cheating.

"My character was moving back home with her parents because she caught her soon-to-be fiancé cheating on her," Duff explained, "and she was falling flat on her face at the moment and being like, 'I need to pivot because everything that I thought was wasn't, and I'm turning 30. What the f-ck?'"

Duff also addressed the possibility of her "leaking" the revival episodes, and revealed that although the thought has crossed her mind, she still regards the project to not be "dead" or "alive."

"I like the way you think," Duff revealed. "I would be lying if I didn't say I didn't have those thoughts a few times. But I wouldn't, because in my 34 years I've realized that everything does happen for a reason. There's a time and a place for everything. It just wasn't her moment. I'm constantly asked about it still. All it does is breathe life into the fact that people still want it, and that's really sweet. It's not dead, and it's not alive."

How I Met Your Father is now available to stream on Hulu.