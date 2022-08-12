Locke & Key Returns to Netflix Top 10 After Final Season Debut

The final season of Netflix's Locke & Key adaptation has finally arrived. The streaming take on IDW's beloved comic book had a difficult journey to the screen, but things finally worked out when it landed at Netflix and has lasted for a total of three seasons. Season 3, which was released on Wednesday, concludes the story that the creative team was aiming to tell, bringing the series to an end.

While Locke & Key may be over, it looks like the series may be going out with a bang. It only took one day after its release for Locke & Key to once again take a spot on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list.

Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows features Locke & Key in the third overall spot, leapfrogging shows like Stranger Things, Virgin River, and Riverdale. Fellow comic book adaptation The Sandman still holds the top spot on the list.

You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 TV list below!