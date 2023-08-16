Loki Season 2: Disney+ Confirms Marvel Studios Legends Episodes

Marvel Studios is getting ready to release the second season of Loki on Disney, and it will be the next significant chapter of The Multiverse Saga. From everything we've seen in the first trailer, Loki Season 2 looks like it will do some pretty big things for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it will also give fans another look at Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Some fans may need to remember what happened in the first season, and Marvel Studios has a solution. Disney+ has confirmed that two Marvel Studios: Legends focusing on Loki will release on September 29th, a few days before Loki Season 2 premieres.

What will the Marvel Studios: Legends Loki Episode be About?

Both episodes will act as a refresher for Loki Season 1 as the second season approaches and here's how the first episode Variants is described, "Who is Loki? Is he a raven-haired chap in a green suit with a penchant for deception and depravity? Is he instead a she with blonde hair who prefers to be called Sylvie? Or could Loki actually be an overly sensitive alligator with golden horns and a taste for cats? Truth be told, Loki is all of the above — thanks to the existence of numerous Variants. Okay… so what exactly is a Variant?

This episode of 'LEGENDS' holds the answer to that critical question, and more. A Variant is an individual that doesn't belong to the so-called "sacred timeline," and thus hails from a kind of alternate reality where there might exist a very different version of Loki, or someone called Mobius, or Renslayer, or Kang. Still having trouble making sense of it all? Fear not, 'LEGENDS' has got you covered!"

Heres how the second episode titled TVA is described, "There is a 'sacred timeline' — a timeline that must be protected at all costs. And let's hope that you and I are a genuine part of it. For if not, we might one day be visited by agents of the TIME VARIANCE AUTHORITY — agents who will be obligated to 'prune' us and banish us to a nightmarish world that resides in perpetual isolation at the absolute end of time.

'LEGENDS' explores the mysterious origins of the TVA, and sifts the fact from the fiction. Are the Time-Keepers truly a trio of godlike beings responsible for the TVA's creation? Or, could they merely be artificial figureheads meant to obscure the identity of some flesh-and-blood mastermind possessing secrets both dark and ancient? This episode of 'LEGENDS' holds every answer."

What happens in in Loki Season 2?

Here's how Marvel Studios describes Loki Season 2: "Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose."

Who will show up in Loki Season 2?

Loki season 2 fetaures Tom Hiddleston as the fan-favorite God of Mischief, Owen Wilson as Agent Mobius, Sophia di Martino as Sylvie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Judge Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Ke Huy Quan as a mysterious TVA Tech Agent and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror or a variant of the character. Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr and Neil Ellice also star. Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead (Moon Knight) are on board as executive producers after the exit of Kate Herron annd Michael Waldron and they also direct episodes of the second season of Loki. Eric Martin (Rick and Morty) serves as head writer, replacing Waldron with the latter taking just an executive producer role.

Loki Season 2 hits Disney+ on October 6th. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Loki and the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we learn it!

What do you think about this? Will you be watching the Loki episode of Marvel Studios: Legends? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!