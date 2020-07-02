Loki, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Looking at August Production in Atlanta

✖

Hollywood's migration to Atlanta continues as productions look to resume following the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it looks like Marvel's Loki and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier shows slated for release on Disney+ are going to head to Pinewood Studios in Atlanta when they get back to work. While Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings is aiming for a production restart later this month, a report claims that Loki and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will be gearing up for August shoots, getting through new pre-production stages throughout July. Safe to say, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier won't be releasing for its original August target.

"Though [Pinewood Atlanta Studios President and CEO Frank Patterson] isn't at liberty to name any of the projects starting up soon, sources say Pinewood has two feature films and multiple streaming shows (including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki) beginning preproduction this month, with the aim to start filming as early as August," THR reports.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier had previously been filming in Prague. Red Notice, Netflix's film starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds is also looking to get some space at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta. Stranger Things is also aiming to shoot its fourth season, starting in mid-September.

"Thanks to the 'Best Practices' for set safety released by the state, in addition to the guidelines provided by the national guilds and unions, we look forward to helping thousands of crew members and support service personnel get back to work safely," says the state’s film commissioner, Lee Thomas. "It will help Georgia maintain its position as one of the busiest production locales worldwide."

Marvel Studios faced major delays due to the coronavirus pandemic halting productions and release dates. Its film slate traded dates, pushing back every movie on the schedule, despite Black Widow and Eternals having finished production. Eternals may benefit from added time before its release date with some reshoots expected, as is standard for all major film productions, but the film was likely to have been pushed to an earlier-than-originally-expected date prior to the new delays when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was moved back.

Loki is expected to arrive on Disney+ in 2021. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision were both planned to have 2020 premieres but the release dates are currently unclear.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.