Shang-Chi: Here's When Marvel Studios Will Restart Filming

Productions across the film and television industry were disrupted by the spread of COVID-19 across the globe, but it sounds like Marvel Studios is finally gearing up for business with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings likely to resume production soon. The film was already pushed back from its original release date in February, and will now premiere in theaters on May 7, 2021. That's contingent on if everything goes according to plan, which means Shang-Chi can't suffer any more major setbacks or shutdowns because of coronavirus in order to hit that release date.

According to a new report from Deadline, Marvel Studios is hopeful to resume filming for Shang-Chi in Australia by the end of July.

The report notes that the cast and crew who return to Australia will have to quarantine upon arrival, as per the nation's policy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The production originally shut down in February after director Destin Daniel Cretton isolated himself and got tested for COVID-19.

"As many of you know, Destin, our director, has a newborn baby," reads a note to the cast and crew of Shang-Chi. "He wanted to exercise additional caution given the current environment and decided to get tested for Covid-19 today. He is currently self-isolating under the recommendation of his doctor. While he waits for the results of the test, we are suspending 1st unit production in an abundance of caution until he gets the results this coming week. Second unit and off production will continue as normal. We will reach out to everyone by Tuesday for the latest update. This is an unprecedented time. We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we work through this."

This would be the second film from Disney to resume production across the globe after Avatar 2 restarted filming in New Zealand last month. Actor Simu Liu, who has remained in Australia as filming was suspended, recently spoke out the pressure of signing on for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“To take a quote from Stan Lee, the legend himself, ‘With great power there must also come great responsibility’,” Liu explained. “But I think the reason I have the platform I do is because I’ve leaned into my Asianness. If you are going to ask an entire population to support you, to rally behind you and give you a platform, I won’t shy away from that responsi­bility. I feel like we’ve been shying away from it as people for too long, especially the children of immigrants who are taught to keep their heads down. We have reached the limit of that philosophy.”

