Marvel's Loki Star Confirms Production Has Restarted

After being put on hold for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the various productions over at Marvel Studios are finally getting back into production. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has cameras rolling in Atlanta, WandaVision is preparing for its debut on Disney+ later this year, and it now appears that the Loki TV series is getting things up and running once again. There have been reports out of Atlanta that Marvel was gearing up to begin production on Loki once again, but we now have confirmation from one of the stars of the series that things are moving along once again.

During a recent interview with Forbes about her new film Misbehaviour, Gugu Mbatha-Raw confirmed that she and the rest of the Loki cast are back at work.

“I was in the middle of filming when the pandemic happened, so I had a real break, I’ve been painting and reading. Like so many others, I was at home for a long time,” she said. “Not to make light of the suffering going on, but in some ways, it has been an opportunity for me to get a fresh perspective on things. It is downtime that perhaps I might not have had, and now I’m thankful to be back to work. It’s been a journey for everyone, but it’s all for a greater reason and the greater good.”

Mbatha-Raw went on to say that she wasn't allowed to talk much about the actual details regarding Loki, as everything Marvel Studios does is a fairly big secret. She did add, however, that everyone involved in the show was doing what they could to stay safe while filming.

“I’m obviously sworn to secrecy about everything to do with Loki, but it feels great to be back," she said. "Everyone is trying to do it as safely as possible under the circumstances, and it feels good. I’m excited. It’s a lot of fun, and I can’t wait to see it.”

Loki doesn't have a specific release date yet, but it will be making its debut on Disney+ sometime in 2021. It will be the third Marvel Studios TV series to premiere, following WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

