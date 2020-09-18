Loki Reportedly Filming Soon in Atlanta After Coronavirus Shutdown

✖

After going on hiatus for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic, TV and film projects all across the industry are finally heading back into production. This includes several of the upcoming TV shows from Marvel Studios, which will be released on the Disney+ streaming service. WandaVision is reportedly putting the finishing touches on its season, in order to make a December release date, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is currently rolling cameras in Atlanta, having shifted from its original shoot in Europe. It now seems that the Loki TV series is joining those other projects, as filming looks to resume in Atlanta.

None of the members of the cast of the time-travelling series have posted cryptic photos online from the set, but it says a lot that the set itself exists once again. This week, the Atlanta Filming social media accounts, which usually stay on top of big projects happening in the Georgia city, shared a photo of the Loki set, all-but-confirming that production is soon restarting.

View this post on Instagram #loki set. A post shared by Atlanta Filming (@atlanta_filming) on Sep 15, 2020 at 1:49pm PDT

There's really not much to see in the photo, as no cast or crew were present at the time when it was taken, but Atlanta Filming has been on top of Loki's production in the past. In fact, it was this account that first reported Loki and Stranger Things were shutting down earlier this year.

Loki was one of the first TV projects for Disney+ announced by Marvel Studios, joining the likes of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in Marvel's presentation at San Diego Comic-Con last year. The series was set to arrive in early 2021, not too long after the other shows, but it could see some delays due to the filming shutdown.

Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as Loki, one that he has played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe several times already. While the Loki in the main MCU continuity died in Avengers: Infinity War, this show will follow the version of the character seen in Avengers: Endgame, who escapes New York with the tesseract in 2012.

Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Owen Wilson, and Richard E. Grant all join Hiddleston in the series. There has been no confirmation as to who each character is playing at this time.

Are you looking forward to watching Loki on Disney+ whenever it does arrive? Let us know in the comments!