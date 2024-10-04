Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power "On the Verge" of Season 3 Renewal By Amazon

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is reportedly "on the verge" of being renewed for Season 3 by Amazon Studios. This news comes just a day after The Rings of Power Season 2 finale premiered on Amazon's Prime Video streaming service, delivering an epic ending to a sophomore season that saw both increased viewership and critical acclaim for the show. The Lord of the Rings prequel series faced early criticism for its overstuffed cast of characters and storylines – as well as the massive liberties being taken with the original writings of J.R.R. Tolkien. With The Rings of Power being one of the most expensive television productions ever seen, the lukewarm reception made the show's future prospects questionable.

According to THR, "the news" about RIngs of Power Season 3 being greenlit "will likely be announced this month." The trade also cites the Prime Video UK Upfronts that were held in London this week, where The Rings of Power show and its cast were a featured part of the presentation; at those kinds of presentations to investors, studios don't tend to spotlight properties they are getting rid of. It's also noted that "showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay have been prepping the next season's story for months," suggesting that getting into production on Season 3 wouldn't be a long wait. There's a Rings of Power Season 3 writers room reportedly assembled already, including "Justin Doble (executive producer), Ben Tagoe (consulting producer), Ava Wong Davies (consulting producer), Constance Cheng (consulting producer), Jonathan Wilson (consulting producer), Griff Jones (staff writer) and Sarah Anson (staff writer)."

The Rings of Power Season 1 was, as stated, a rough start, with some obvious mysteries (Gandalf) being dangled, and storylines that made even familiar characters from the Lord of the Rings franchise seem too foreign and different (Galadriel). By the time of the Season 1 Finale, Rings of Power dropped a reveal that generated big buzz (Charlie Vickers' "Halbrand" actually being Sauron), and began to lock into more familiar-looking Tolkien lore. Season 2 of Rings of Power was admittedly still a bit too scattered, but still managed to delve into the meatier lore (Sauron influencing the creation of the Rings of Power, and their corruption beginning to spread) that fans wanted, and put a spotlight on some of the stronger performers in the cast (Vickers, Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor, Peter Mullan as Durin III). The Rings of Power Season 2 finale was arguably the first time the show truly reached the epic level of Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings movie, proving that Amazon's investment was worthwhile.

(Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

Season 3 of Rings of Power already has massive potential built into it. The next part of Tolkien's lore features epic milestone events like The Downfall of Númenór; the establishment of the Elven city of Rivendell; the forging of the One Ring; the Harfoots and Stoors finding and establishing what will be the Hobbit shire, and Sauron once again using disguise and guile to corrupt mankind and sever their relationship with their gods the Valar. Story-wise, Season 3 is poised to already be the most exciting one yet – so best to forge ahead.

The Rings of Power Season 2 stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.