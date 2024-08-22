The Rings of Power: How Charlie Vickers Changed His Sauron Performance for Season 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 ended on the big twist of revealing that one of the “heroes” of Middle-earth that we’d come to trust – the former ‘King of the Southlands’ known as “Halbrand” – was actually the dark lord Sauron in disguise. Actor Charlie Vickers was a standout of the season in his dual role as Halbrand and Sauron – and in The Rings of Power Season 2, Vickers will literally and figuratively take on a new face, as Sauron slips into the guise of “Annatar, the Lord of Gifts,” an Elven figure supposedly sent by the Valar (the ‘gods’ of Middle-earth).

While talking with ComicBook about The Rings of Power Season 2, Charlie Vickers broke down how he’s changing his performance to play the Annatar version of Sauron in Rings of Power Season 2:

“I think that internally, the characters are one in the same, but the way that internal world manifests is externally is very different,” Vickers explained. “They [Halbrand and Annatar] both seek the same thing; I guess Halbrand made a breakthrough at the end of the first season, which then gave him the inspiration for Annatar. But everything with Annatar is, is for Celebrimbor.”

In the lore of Lord of the Rings creator J.R.R. Tolkien, Sauron takes on the visage of Annatar in order befriend Celebrimbor, the Elven master smith who resided in Eregion. Through Annatar’s influence, Celebrimbor and the Elves created the first three Eleven Rings of Power – Vilya, Narya, and Nenya – and started the process of bending all of Middle-earth to his will, through the One Ring.

Charlie Vickers continued to explain how the ‘external manifestation’ of Sauron’s identity as Annatar required him to change the entire mannerisms of his performance:

“I had to develop a different way of moving and a different way of speaking, which was really, really, rewarding and fun as a performer, to delve into that. And it was a slow process of developing it, which we changed some things along the way, but it was really, really, rewarding.”

The Rings of Power Season 2 Explained

Synopsis: In Season Two of The Rings of Power, Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season One’s epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.

The Rings of Power Season 2 cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani. Season 1 star Nazanin Boniadi will not be returning as the healer Bronwyn, having moved on from acting.

The Rings of Power Season 1 will stream for free on Samsung TV Plus for a two-week window starting on today, Thursday, August 15th. Season 2 will start streaming on August 29th on Prime Video.