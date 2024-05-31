The Lord of the Rings: Fan-Favorite Character Not Returning for Rings of Power Season 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 will reportedly be venturing off without one fan-favorite character. Nazanin Boniadi will not be around for the second iteration of Prime Video's Lord of the Rings series. That means fans will have to go without Bronwyn for Rings of Power this time around. Deadline reported this detail first and clarified that Boniadi's role in the show was not recast. Of course, Bronwyn is the lover of Arondir, the elf warrior. She also plays mother to Theo. Interestingly, both of those other characters are present in Season 2. So we'll have to see what's going to happen moving forward.

Boniadi's absence is due to her hiatus from acting as she advocates for Women in Iran. She wrote on Instagram, "I stepped away from acting in September 2022, to focus solely on the #WomanLifeFreedom uprising in Iran and to advocate for the people of my homeland who have been risking everything for freedom. Despite my passion for acting, I knew it would take a very special project to convince me to once again split my time between my day job and my calling as an activist. A Mosquito in the Ear is that project … a beautiful adventure that we can't wait to share with you."

What Use Is Going On With The Rings of Power Season 2?

(Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is quickly approaching. Just a few weeks ago, Prime Video put out an announcement during their upfront presentation. Charlie Vickers strides into Fram as Sauron this season. After that massive tease to close up the first salvo of episodes. Now, Tolkien's Second Age marches forward. Here's what the studio has to say about the upcoming season:

"In Season Two of The Rings of Power, Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will."

"Building on Season One's epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other."

