The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Poster Reveals Sauron's New Look

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 just dropped a brand-new look at Sauron for all the fans out there. Prime Video has been on a tear of announcements during 2024's upfront presentations. With such a big property, it was only a matter of time before fans got a look at Charlie Vickers as Sauron. He's playing one of the literary world's greatest villains in the Prime Video series. So, people are expecting wild things out of The Rings of Power Season 2. Along with the poster, there was also a teaser trailer laying out what's in-store for Tolkien's Second Age. Sauron ascends and that could mean disastrous things for our established band of characters.

For those wondering what lies on the road ahead, Prime Video has included a new synopsis for the upcoming group of episodes: "In Season Two of The Rings of Power, Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will."

(Photo: Prime Video)

"Building on Season One's epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other."

The Rings Of Power Season 2 Sets The Stage For Even More

(Photo: Prime Video)

There was a ton of internal desire for Prime Video to get The Rings of Power Season 2 out of the door as quickly as possible. The head of Amazon Studios spoke to Variety about the material investment they've made in the show. Despite that massive buy in, they're also committed to "keeping the quality high" as they embark on Season 2. A lot of fans will be happy to hear of that when all these announcements are flying out from Prime Video this week. There was record turn out for The Lord of the Rings series. Here's what the head of Amazon Studios had to say about building the show for the long-haul.

"We're building infrastructure for five seasons. We're building a small city. We were always going to spend what we needed to spend to get it right," Salke explained. "I'm fortunate to be working at this company where we want to be financially disciplined, but nobody wanted to compromise on what this would be visually. I think it was all money really well spent. If you look at how people are reacting to the visual experience of the show, that's been overwhelmingly positive."

