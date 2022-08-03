Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Debuts New Behind-the-Scenes Video

Prime Video has released a new featurette going behind the scenes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. In the video, showrunners Patrick McKay and JD Payne, as well as some of the series' stars, discuss Prime Video's Middle-earth series. As the showrunners explain, The Rings of Power takes place during Middle-earth's Second Age, thousands of years before The Third Age, The Hobbit, and The Lord of the Rings. The story will tell of events that set the stage for those stories, including the forging of the Nine Rings, and the formation of the Last Alliance of Elves and Men.

"The Second Age is the great unfilmed story in Tolkien's entire legendarium, with the forging of the rings and the Last Alliance, and we felt that that was the story that deserved to be told," explains co-showrunner McKay. Morfydd Clark explains that Galadriel, the Lady of Lórien by the time of The Lord of the Rings, is on a mission.

"Galadriel has been on a quest for over 1,000 years scouring Middle-earth searching for this elusive, undiscovered, very real evil," she says. "Ultimately, she knows this danger exists, this evil has to be stopped." Payne adds that, "From the beginning we knew she couldn't do this alone every good quest needs a fellowship," suggesting the series will see Galadriel forming a band of allies to aid her in her journey.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, during Middle-earth's Second Age. It begins during a time of relative peace following the defeat of Morgoth, Sauron's master. The series chronicles the lives and adventures of its ensemble cast and promises to visit the Misty Mountains, the forest elf-capital of Lindon, and the shores of the island kingdom of Númenor.

Payne and McKay lead the series as executive producers with Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado. Ron Ames and Christopher Newman are producers. Wayne Che Yip is a co-executive producer and directs along with J.A. Bayona and Charlotte Brändström.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuts on Prime Video on September 2nd. Prime Video has renewed the show for its second season.