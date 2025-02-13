Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 Update Is the Best News for Fans

Fans of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power got some good news this morning with the official announcement that the prequel series is being renewed for a third season. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been a resounding success for Prime Video, and while there was an expectation that Amazon would renew the Lord of the Rings prequel for Season 3, nothing had been made official until now. Along with the Season 3 renewal comes word that pre-production on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is taking place and filming will begin in the spring at the Shepperton Studios location in the UK.

Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri, and Stefan Schwartz are slated to direct multiple episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3. Brändström pulls double duty as an executive producer after serving as a co-executive producer and episode director during Seasons 1 and 2. Hamri also directed multiple episodes in Season 2, and Schwartz’s credits include the Prime Video original series The Boys, AMC’s The Walking Dead, BBC’s Luther, and FX’s The Americans.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues to captivate audiences worldwide, and we’re thrilled that a third season is underway. The creative team has an extraordinary vision of what’s to come with stories that have left us enchanted and enthralled,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “We look forward to continuing this epic journey, for our global customers, delving even deeper into the legendary tales that shaped Middle-earth.”

The fabled Second Age of Middle-earth is the focus of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and takes place thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books. Sauron (Charlie Vickers) returned in Season 2 and started working to form the Rings of Power, with the season concluding with all the rings being created.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell, and executive producer-director Charlotte Brändström. Matthew Penry-Davey is producer and Ally O’Leary, Tim Keene, and Andrew Lee are co-producers.

