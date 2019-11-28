Watchmen and The Flash’s Jessica Camacho Wants a Role in Amazon’s Lord of the Rings

Jessica Camacho is no stranger to the sci-fi and fantasy TV space, with roles in fan-favorites like Sleepy Hollow, The Flash, and Another Life. But as it turns out, there’s one beloved genre property that she’d love to be a part of. ComicBook.com recently got a chance to chat with Camacho about her current role as Pirate Jenny in HBO’s Watchmen, during which we asked what her dream role or franchise would be. Camacho answered that she would have loved to be a part of a Lord of the Rings adaptation — before quickly learning that that still could be a possibility.

“I guess they’re done, but… Lord of the Rings is like done done, right?” Camacho asked, prompting us to tell her about Amazon Prime’s upcoming television series, which has already been renewed for a second season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Stop! Are you serious?” Camacho responded. “Oh my god! Well, there you go. Freaking Lord of the Rings, hands down. Let’s put that into the universe.”

The Lord of the Rings TV series is set to expand the mythos of J.R.R. Tolkien’s original books, and follow events set within that universe’s “Age of Numenor”, or the Second Age. The series’ cast currently includes Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Will Pouler, and Maxim Baldry. The series, which is rumored to have a billion-dollar budget, is set to begin filming sometime next year, and will return to New Zealand to do so.

“JRR Tolkien created one of the most extraordinary and inspiring stories of all time, and as a lifelong fan it is an honor and a joy to join this amazing team,” JA Bayona, who will direct the pilot and executive-produce the series, previously said in a statement. “I can’t wait to take audiences around the world to Middle-earth and have them discover the wonders of the Second Age, with a never before seen story.”

“The scope and breadth of J.A.’s world-building is exactly the right fit for our ambitions for The Lord of the Rings. He’s a passionate and collaborative director who has brought new stories to life with his multitalented producing partner, Belén,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We are all excited for them to join our writers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, and we can’t think of a better way to begin this journey to Middle-earth.”

Would you want to see Jessica Camacho join Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

You can see Camacho on Watchmen, which airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.