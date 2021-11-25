Lord of the Rings TV Series to Film in Same Location as Justice League, Fast 6

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series almost certainly holds a record now for TV series with the most articles written about it before it has even premiered. The streamer previously put down big money to secure the rights to Tolkein’s tale and even more to produce the first season of the show which has already wrapped filming. One of the most recent headlines was that the second season would be moving production hubs from New Zealand (where Peter Jackson made all six of hid Middle-earth movies) to the UK, where they’re almost certainly getting a major tax break. Now a new report reveals where the series will shoot across the pond, and it’s in some iconic places.

Variety brings word that Prime’s Lord of the Rings series, which is still without an official title, will set-up shop in at least two major places when season two begins filming. The first of these will be the legendary Bray Film Studios, an iconic location in the UK that was home to Hammer Film Productions for decades but in recent years saw films like the Elton John biopic Rocketman shoot there as well. Another location where they’ll shoot is Bovingdon Airfield which was used for the Star Wars movie Rogue One when they were shooting scenes on the planet Scarif and for Zack Snyder’s Justice League which was home to the Kent family farmhouse.

The Lord of the Rings series will no doubt shoot in many other locations as well with pre-production on the second season not even starting until the second quarter of next year. It seems likely that the series will look for similar locations to what Game of Thrones was able to find in the UK for many of its location shooting.

Amazon’s official description for the upcoming series reads as follows: “The new epic drama brings to screens for the very first time J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. Beginning in a time of relative peace, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ books, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.”

Confirmed cast members that will star in the series includes Robert Aramayo (Game of Thrones, The King’s Man), Joseph Mawle (Game of Thrones), Markella Kavenagh (Picnic at Hanging Rock), Morfydd Clark (His Dark Materials), Ema Horvath (Like.Share.Follow., Don’t Look Deeper), Benjamin Walker (Jessica Jones), Charles Edwards (The Crown), Will Fletcher (The Girl Who Fell), Amelie Child-Villiers (The Machine), and newcomer Beau Cassidy, in addition to many more.

Amazon’s yet-to-be titled The Lord of the Rings series will be released on Friday, September 2, 2022, on Prime Video, with new episodes being released weekly.